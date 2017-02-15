Guillaume BLANC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU ROYAL- Layrac 1984 - 1986
-
Ecole Marcel Pagnol (Castelmaurou)- Castelmaurou 1987 - 1989
-
Ecole Du Centre (Saint Jean)- Saint jean 1989 - 1992
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Saint jean 1992 - 1994
-
Institut Agricole Privé Saint-christophe- Masseube 1995 - 1999
-
IFSI CROIX ROUGE- Tourcoing 2002 - 2005
-
CFPPA- Auzeville tolosane 2010 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Guillaume BLANC
-
Vit Ã :
TOULOUSE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Guillaume BLANC a reconnu Guillaume BLANC sur la photo CM1 Belbeze
-
Guillaume BLANC a reconnu Guillaume BLANC sur la photo classe 401
-
Guillaume BLANC a ajoutÃ© Ecole Du Centre (saint Jean) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Guillaume BLANC a ajoutÃ© Ecole Du Royal Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Guillaume BLANC a ajoutÃ© Cfppa Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Guillaume BLANC a ajoutÃ© Ifsi Croix Rouge Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Guillaume BLANC a ajoutÃ© Institut Agricole Privé Saint-christophe Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Guillaume BLANC a ajoutÃ© Collège Romain Rolland Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Guillaume BLANC a ajoutÃ© Ecole Marcel Pagnol (castelmaurou) Ã son parcours scolaire