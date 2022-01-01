RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Strasbourg
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CAMILLE HIRTZ- Strasbourg 1996 - maintenant
-
Collège Institution De La Providence- Strasbourg 2000 - 2004
-
EMILE MATHIS- Strasbourg 2004 - 2005
-
LYCEE COUFIGNALE- Strasbourg 2005 - 2006
-
Lycée Marc Bloch- Strasbourg 2006 - 2009
-
IUT LOUIS PASTEUR- Schiltigheim 2009 - 2011
Parcours entreprise
-
Auchan- 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Guillaume COLLET
-
Vit à :
STRASBOURG, France
-
Né le :
13 déc. 1989 (32 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
