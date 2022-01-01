RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle aux SoriniÃ¨res
Guillaume COUFFIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole L'enclos- Vertou 1978 - 1986
-
Les Bretonnières- Vertou 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Livet- Nantes 1991 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Semitan (Transports En Commun à Nantes)- Nantes 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Guillaume COUFFIN
-
Vit Ã :
LES SORINIERES, France
-
NÃ© en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Guillaume COUFFIN a reconnu Guillaume COUFFIN sur la photo 6 ème D
-
Guillaume COUFFIN a ajoutÃ© Semitan (transports En Commun à Nantes) Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Guillaume COUFFIN a ajoutÃ© Lycée Livet Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Guillaume COUFFIN a ajoutÃ© Les Bretonnières Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Guillaume COUFFIN a ajoutÃ© Ecole L'enclos Ã son parcours scolaire