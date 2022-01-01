RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à Ivry-sur-SeineLe résultat du brevet à Ivry-sur-Seine
Guillaume NICOLAS
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE GEMOND - Autre- Grenoble 1982 - 1987
Collège Bayard - Autre- Grenoble 1987 - 1991
Lycée Pierre Termier - Autre (Voie générale)- Grenoble 1991 - 1994
IUT II - Autre- Grenoble 1994 - 1996
IEP GRENOBLE - Autre- Grenoble 1996 - 1998
Institut D'études Politiques - Autre- Saint martin d'heres 1996 - 1998
DESS PROGIS - Autre- Grenoble 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
Statilogie (Filiale Atos) - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)- Asnieres sur seine
chargé d'études1999 - 2001
Orange - Chef de projet (Marketing)- ARCUEIL 2001 - 2007
Gdf Suez - Responsable marketing (Marketing)- SAINT OUEN 2007 - 2016
La Dcc - DG (Direction générale)- Paris 2016 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Guillaume NICOLAS
Vit à :
IVRY SUR SEINE, France
Né en :
1976 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de Projet marketing
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
