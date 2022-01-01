Résultats examens 2023

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Statilogie (Filiale Atos)  - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)

     -  Asnieres sur seine

    chargé d'études

    1999 - 2001

  • Orange  - Chef de projet (Marketing)

     -  ARCUEIL 2001 - 2007

  • Gdf Suez  - Responsable marketing (Marketing)

     -  SAINT OUEN 2007 - 2016

  • La Dcc  - DG (Direction générale)

     -  Paris 2016 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Guillaume NICOLAS

  • Vit à :

    IVRY SUR SEINE, France

  • Né en :

    1976 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef de Projet marketing

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages