Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Du Daguenet- Angers 1963 - 1965
Parcours militaire
-
170 Eme Regiment D'infanterie- Epinal 1971 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
Comptoirs Modernes- LE MANS 1976 - 1991
-
Le Marché Du Bourg - Gerant (Autre)- Lagord 1991 - 2003
-
Steaconfort - Gerant (Commercial)- Chauray 2004 - 2007
-
Www.siteweb-79.fr - Webmaster (Informatique)- Chauray 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Guy GUY JUTON (JUTON)
-
Vit Ã :
LAGORD, France
-
NÃ© le :
8 juil. 1951 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis né à Mauléon 79
j ai habité à Angers de 1956 à 1971
PARIS ( st ouen courbevoie st cloud colombes) 72 à 91LA ROCHELLE de 91 à 2004 CHAURAY de 2004 à aujourd'hui Array j ai fais mon service militaire a Epinal 1 er avril 1971 / 1 er avril 1972
Profession :
Agence siteweb-79
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Birmanie - Chine - Croatie - Cuba - Danemark - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Estonie - Ã‰tats-Unis - Finlande - France - - Guatemala - Honduras - Hongrie - Inde - Italie - Jordanie - Laos - Lesotho - Lituanie - Maroc - - Mauritanie - MontÃ©nÃ©gro - NorvÃ¨ge - NÃ©pal - OuzbÃ©kistan - Pays-Bas - Pologne - Portugal - PÃ©rou - Roumanie - Royaume-Uni - El Salvador - Slovaquie - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Sri Lanka - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - TchÃ©quie - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie - Turquie - ViÃªt Nam - Zimbabwe
-
