  • Docker  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  La rochelle 1998 - 1999

  • ROCHE FRANCE  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  La rochelle 1999 - 2000

  • JET TOURS  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Evry 2000 - 2000

  • ISTA GENERAL ELECTRIC  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Le plessis robinson 2000 - 2002

  • GE CITS  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Rungis 2000 - 2002

  • Computacenter  - Service Delivery Manager (Informatique)

     -  ROISSY EN FRANCE 2002 - 2012

  • Limagrain  - Delivery & Support Regional Manager (Informatique)

     -  CHAPPES 2013 - maintenant

  Gwenael PINEAU

    Gwenael PINEAU

  • Vit Ã  :

    DOMPIERRE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    22 sept. 1977 (44 ans)

    Marié, 4 filles : 15, 12, 9 et 5 ans....Dans le Puy De Dome : gwenael.pineau@hotmail.fr

    Responsable Regional Delivery Support

    marié(e)

    4

