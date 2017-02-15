Gwenael PINEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
AVENIR LALEU LA PALLICE- La rochelle 1982 - 1996
-
E.s.r.- La rochelle 1993 - 1995
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LALEU- La rochelle 1982 - 1987
-
Collège Missy- La rochelle 1987 - 1992
-
Lycée Antoine De Saint-exupéry- La rochelle 1992 - 1997
Parcours de vacances
-
La Fromentale- Fontanges 1985 - 1994
-
Colonie De Vacances- Hyeres 1993 - 1993
Parcours militaire
-
Base Aéronavale- Hyeres
RattachÃ© au CEPA en 1998/19991998 - 1999
-
Cepa/10s- Hyeres 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Docker - Ouvrier (Production)- La rochelle 1998 - 1999
-
ROCHE FRANCE - Ouvrier (Production)- La rochelle 1999 - 2000
-
JET TOURS - Ouvrier (Production)- Evry 2000 - 2000
-
ISTA GENERAL ELECTRIC - Informaticien (Informatique)- Le plessis robinson 2000 - 2002
-
GE CITS - Technicien (Technique)- Rungis 2000 - 2002
-
Computacenter - Service Delivery Manager (Informatique)- ROISSY EN FRANCE 2002 - 2012
-
Limagrain - Delivery & Support Regional Manager (Informatique)- CHAPPES 2013 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Gwenael PINEAU
-
Vit Ã :
DOMPIERRE, France
-
NÃ© le :
22 sept. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 4 filles : 15, 12, 9 et 5 ans....Dans le Puy De Dome : gwenael.pineau@hotmail.fr
Profession :
Responsable Regional Delivery Support
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Australie - Birmanie - Canada - Chili - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Ã‰quateur - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - IndonÃ©sie - Islande - Madagascar - Mongolie - Nicaragua - NorvÃ¨ge - NÃ©pal - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e - Philippines - PÃ©rou - El Salvador - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Tanzanie - ThaÃ¯lande - ViÃªt Nam
-
