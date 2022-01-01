Gwendoline NOEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHANTECLAIR- Tregueux 1977 - 1984
-
Collège Saint-pierre- Saint brieuc 1985 - 1988
-
Lycée Saint-pierre- Saint brieuc 1988 - 1992
-
Ecole Des Hautes études Industrielles- Lille 1992 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
INRA PARIS - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Paris 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Gwendoline NOEL
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
7 fÃ©vr. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur informatique
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
