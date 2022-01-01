Gwendoline NOEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • INRA PARIS  - Informaticienne (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2006 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Gwendoline NOEL

  • Vit Ã  :

    PARIS, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    7 fÃ©vr. 1974 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    IngÃ©nieur informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :