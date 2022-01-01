Hamid KAHAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Hamid KAHAL

  • Vit à :

    BOURG LA REINE, France

  • Né en :

    1953 (69 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marié, 1 enfant

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages