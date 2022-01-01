Hamid KAHAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
DUTASTA- Toulon 1959 - 1965
-
Collège Peiresc- Toulon 1965 - 1967
-
Collège George Sand- Toulon 1967 - 1970
-
Lycée Bonaparte- Toulon 1970 - 1973
-
Université De Toulon Et Du Var- Toulon 1973 - 1975
-
AFPA- Creteil 1978 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
SCREG SUD EST AGENCE DE TOULON - Autre (Autre)- Toulon 1975 - 1978
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 1981 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Hamid KAHAL
-
Vit à :
BOURG LA REINE, France
-
Né en :
1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 1 enfant
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1