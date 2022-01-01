Harouna TOGOYENI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LYCEE PHILIPPE ZINDA KABORE- Ouagadougou 1968 - 1975
-
Université De Ouagadougou- Ouagadougou 1975 - 1979
-
Université National D'abidjan- Abidjan 1983 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
Cours Secondaire Protestant Abidjan Cocody - Enseignant (Autre)- Abidjan 1983 - 1985
-
Lycée Moderne Dimbokro - Enseignant (Autre)- Dimbokro 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Privé Excelle 2000 - Directeur (Direction générale)- Ouagadougou 2003 - maintenant
-
école Supérieure Polytechnique Excelle - Gérant de société (Administratif)- Ouagadougou 2016 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Harouna TOGOYENI
-
Vit à :
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso
-
Né le :
22 mars 1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Promoteur d'écoles et lycées privés à Ouagadougou
Profession :
Enseignants
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Albanie - Burkina Faso - Canada - Cote d'Ivoire - États-Unis - France - Ghana - Italie - Kosovo - Mali - Mauritanie - Monténégro - Niger - Serbie
-
