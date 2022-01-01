Harouna TOGOYENI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Harouna TOGOYENI

  • Vit à :

    OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso

  • Né le :

    22 mars 1955 (67 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Promoteur d'écoles et lycées privés à Ouagadougou

  • Profession :

    Enseignants

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Albanie - Burkina Faso - Canada - Cote d'Ivoire - États-Unis - France - Ghana - Italie - Kosovo - Mali - Mauritanie - Monténégro - Niger - Serbie
    Je rêve d'y aller :