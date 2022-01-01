Hayward MARIE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Prénom Nom :

    Hayward MARIE

  • Vit à :

    FAREHAM, Royaume-Uni

  • Né en :

    1969 (53 ans)

    I am married, I have two children one girl aged 13 and one boy aged 10. I am living in Romania at the moment, but will return to the UK in June. I have also lived in Egypt and the UAE. My email is cairoclan2002@yahoo.com. Laurence please contact me I would love to hear from you.

