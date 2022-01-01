Helen REE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY- Seoul
Clothing and Textiles Design1982 - 1986
COLLEGE INTERNATIONALE DE CANNES- Cannes
French1985 - 1986
Ufr Litterature Langue Et Civilisations Etrangères- Nice
French1987 - 1988
ESMOD- Nice
Stylime1987 - 1988
Pusan U Of Foreign Studies - Autre (Langues étrangères)- Pusan namgu
MA & Ph D in English Literature1994 - 2002
City College Of Ny - Autre (Langues étrangères)- New york
Post-Bacc French Literature2004 - 2007
DREXEL UNIVERSITY - Autre (Arts appliqués)- Philadelphia
Graduate Fashion Design2008 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
Korean Air Skypass- Seoul 1984 - maintenant
United Mileage Plus- Chicago 1992 - maintenant
Priority Club Rewards- Salt lake city 2000 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
DELTA AIRLINES - Airport Passenger Svc Agent (Autre)- Atlanta
Interpreter1988 - 1992
Korea Maritime University - Lecturer (Direction générale)- Pusan yongdogu 1997 - 1999
-
COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY - Post-Doc Visiting Scholar (Direction générale)- New york 2000 - 2001
Parkree 106 - Retailer (Commercial)- New york 2004 - 2005
Drexel University - Fashion Designer (Profession libérale)- Philadelphie
Specialist of HanBok-Shibori Lace2008 - maintenant
Parcours club
Society Of Clothing And Textiles- Seoul 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Helen REE
Vit à :
LANSDALE, PA, Etats-Unis
Née le :
2 juil. 1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Please feel free to surf on my site and email me whatever you desire to ask. I would be glad to hear from you.
Profession :
Teaching Assistant at College
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Corée du Sud - États-Unis - France - Italie - Royaume-Uni