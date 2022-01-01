Helen REE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • DELTA AIRLINES  - Airport Passenger Svc Agent (Autre)

     -  Atlanta

    Interpreter

    1988 - 1992

  • Korea Maritime University  - Lecturer (Direction générale)

     -  Pusan yongdogu 1997 - 1999

  • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY  - Post-Doc Visiting Scholar (Direction générale)

     -  New york 2000 - 2001

  • Parkree 106  - Retailer (Commercial)

     -  New york 2004 - 2005

  • Drexel University  - Fashion Designer (Profession libérale)

     -  Philadelphie

    Specialist of HanBok-Shibori Lace

    2008 - maintenant

    Helen REE

    LANSDALE, PA, Etats-Unis

    2 juil. 1963 (59 ans)

    Please feel free to surf on my site and email me whatever you desire to ask. I would be glad to hear from you.

    Teaching Assistant at College

    séparé(e)

    1

