Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
NATWEST- London 1973 - 1980
-
Moshav Paran- Eilat 1980 - 1981
-
PARFUMS GRES - Secretaire bilingue (Marketing)- Neuilly sur seine 1985 - 1985
-
SEALINK DIEPPE FERRIES- Dieppe 1988 - 1992
-
Transports De L'ouest Europeen (Toe)- Dieppe 1992 - 1993
-
MACH CONSEIL - Guide Conferenciere- Dieppe 1994 - 1996
-
Prefecture De Brighton Et Hove- Brighton 2006 - 2009
Parcours scolaire
-
ANFOPAR- Pont sainte maxence 1983 - 1985
-
UNIVERSITY OF BRIGHTON- Brighton 2001 - 2003
-
UNIVERSITY OF SUSSEX- Brighton 2003 - 2004
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Helen THOMAS
-
Vit à :
FOIX, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
