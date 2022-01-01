Helene HELENE CHARDON (CHARDON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE CLAUDE CHAPPE- Saint etienne 1963 - 1964
Lycée Théodore Aubanel- Avignon 1964 - 1965
Lycée Lumière- Lyon 1965 - 1971
INSTITUT TECHNIQUE DES CARRIERES FEMININES- Lyon 1971 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES PAPIERS- Villeurbanne 1973 - 1974
CALOR- Lyon 1974 - 1977
IPCL- Lyon 1982 - 1982
LABORATOIRE AGUETTANT - DRH (Ressources humaines)- Lyon 1983 - 2009
Parcours club
Carnegie Promotion 1989- Lyon 1989 - 1989
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Helene HELENE CHARDON (CHARDON)
Vit à :
LYON, France
Née le :
16 sept. 1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Helene HELENE CHARDON (CHARDON) a reconnu Annie BRIES (RECULET) sur la photo 6ème A5
Helene HELENE CHARDON (CHARDON) a reconnu Gilberte Gisèle GOMEZ sur la photo 6ème A5
Helene HELENE CHARDON (CHARDON) a reconnu Hélène CHARDON (LAFAIVE) sur la photo 6ème A5
