HÃ©lÃ¨ne MASCOT (PLUCHON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Victor Hugo (Bolbec)- Bolbec 1990 - 1995
-
Collège Sainte-geneviève- Bolbec 1995 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
CLINIQUE DES ORMEAUX- Le havre 2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :HÃ©lÃ¨ne MASCOT (PLUCHON)
-
Vit Ã :
BENNETOT, France
-
NÃ©e le :
2 nov. 1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
HÃ©lÃ¨ne MASCOT (PLUCHON) a reconnu Helene MASCOT sur la photo 4 ème D
-
HÃ©lÃ¨ne MASCOT (PLUCHON) a ajoutÃ© Clinique Des Ormeaux Ã son parcours professionnel
-
HÃ©lÃ¨ne MASCOT (PLUCHON) a ajoutÃ© Collège Sainte-geneviève Ã son parcours scolaire
-
HÃ©lÃ¨ne MASCOT (PLUCHON) a ajoutÃ© Ecole Victor Hugo (bolbec) Ã son parcours scolaire