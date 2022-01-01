HÃ©lÃ¨ne MUZELLEC (CHESTOPALOFF) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
COLLEGE TECHNIQUE- Colmar 1957 - 1959
-
Lycée Bartholdi- Colmar 1960 - 1961
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :HÃ©lÃ¨ne MUZELLEC (CHESTOPALOFF)
-
Vit Ã :
MISSE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
22 nov. 1943 (78 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
HÃ©lÃ¨ne MUZELLEC (CHESTOPALOFF) a reconnu HÃ©lÃ¨ne MUZELLEC (HÃ‰LÃˆNE MUZELLEC) sur la photo équipe de handball cadettes
-
HÃ©lÃ¨ne MUZELLEC (CHESTOPALOFF) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Bartholdi Ã son parcours scolaire
-
HÃ©lÃ¨ne MUZELLEC (CHESTOPALOFF) a ajoutÃ© COLLEGE TECHNIQUE Ã son parcours scolaire