Hélène PERRIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Bauchez- Ban saint martin 2002 - 2006
-
Lycée De La Miséricorde- Metz 2006 - 2009
-
INSTITUT PILATRE DE ROSIER- Metz 2010 - 2011
-
ISNA- Metz 2011 - 2014
-
IUT GEA DE METZ- Metz 2016 - 2017
-
CCI FORMATION- Metz 2019 - 2021
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Hélène PERRIN
-
Vit à :
METZ, France
-
Née le :
23 sept. 1991 (30 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Hélène PERRIN a ajouté CCI FORMATION à son parcours scolaire
-
Hélène PERRIN a ajouté IUT GEA DE METZ à son parcours scolaire
-
Hélène PERRIN a ajouté Dut Gea (Gestion Des Entreprises Et Administrations) à son parcours scolaire
-
Hélène PERRIN a ajouté ISNA à son parcours scolaire
-
Hélène PERRIN a ajouté ISNA à son parcours scolaire
-
Hélène PERRIN a ajouté INSTITUT PILATRE DE ROSIER à son parcours scolaire
-
Hélène PERRIN a ajouté Lycée De La Miséricorde à son parcours scolaire
-
Hélène PERRIN a ajouté Collège Jean Bauchez à son parcours scolaire