Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DU BOURG- Saran 1969 - 1974
Collège Montjoie- Saran 1974 - 1978
Lycée Jean Zay- Orleans 1978 - 1982
Iut Orsay Université Paris Xi- Orsay 1982 - 1984
Iut D'informatique Et De Gestion D'orsay- Orsay 1982 - 1984
Parcours club
USM SARAN TENNIS- Saran 1971 - 1989
Chorale A Coeur Joie- Orleans 1972 - 1974
Usm Saran- Saran 1974 - 1978
SAGC- Cestas 2008 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
CCMC - Stagiaire (Informatique)- Orleans 1984 - 1984
Cap Sogeti (Capgemini)- ORLEANS 1984 - 1987
Ibm - International Business Machines - Prestataire (Informatique)- SAINT JEAN DE BRAYE 1984 - 1985
Crica - Prestataire (Informatique)- Esvres 1985 - 1985
BPTHP - Prestataire (Informatique)- Tours 1985 - 1985
Centre Loire (Crédit Agricole) - Prestataire (Informatique)- ORLEANS 1985 - 1986
SLIGOS - Prestataire (Informatique)- Vineuil 1986 - 1987
URGENCE INFORMATIQUE EUROPE- Orleans 1987 - 1989
Crca Le Mans - Prestataire (Informatique)- Le mans 1987 - 1988
Urgence Informatique Europe (Bordeaux)- Gradignan 1989 - 1998
Ft/sernit - Prestataire (Informatique)- Pessac 1989 - 1995
GIE LOGITAINE - Prestataire (Informatique)- Gradignan 1996 - 1997
Inpala- Bordeaux 1998 - 2000
UNEDIC- Gradignan 1998 - 2008
POLE EMPLOI DGA SI- Gradignan 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :HÃ©lÃ¨ne RIPERT
Vit Ã :
GRADIGNAN, France
NÃ©e le :
9 juil. 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Sympa de vous retrouver !
Profession :
Informaticienne
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
