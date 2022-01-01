RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Armbouts-Cappel
Hélène WAESELYNCK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CELESTIN FREINET- Grande synthe 1988 - 1991
-
Collège De La Zac Du Moulin- Grande synthe 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Du Noordover- Grande synthe 1996 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Pizza Paï - Serveuse (Autre)- Grande synthe 1998 - 2000
-
JULIEN D ORCEL- Dunkerque 2000 - 2005
-
ATOL- Dunkerque 2006 - 2008
-
NEWS INTERIM - Secrétaire (Autre)- Grande synthe 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Hélène WAESELYNCK
-
Vit à :
ARMBOUTS CAPPEL, France
-
Née le :
29 sept. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou!!!
Profession :
SECRETAIRE
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible