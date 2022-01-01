Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Grandvelle-et-le-Perrenot

Helene WAGNER (TOUCHE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Helene WAGNER (TOUCHE)

  • Vit à :

    GRANDVELLE ET LE PERRENOT, France

  • Née le :

    10 août 1962 (59 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Animaux

    Voyages