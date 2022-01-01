RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Grandvelle-et-le-Perrenot
Helene WAGNER (TOUCHE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Jeanne D'arc- Gex 1974 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
Normand (Crédit Agricole) - Commerciale (Commercial)- CAEN 1981 - 1981
-
Codec 01170- Gex 1982 - 1989
-
Sos Animaux - Employée (Autre)- Gex 1995 - 1995
-
LOGISOFT - Employée (Autre)- Gex 1995 - 1995
-
Espace Gourmand - Employée (Autre)- Saint genis pouilly 2000 - 2001
-
MIGROS - Employée (Autre)- Thoiry 2001 - 2004
-
Blanchissserie Du Chateau- Nyon 2006 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Helene WAGNER (TOUCHE)
-
Vit à :
GRANDVELLE ET LE PERRENOT, France
-
Née le :
10 août 1962 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible