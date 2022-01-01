RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à la Roche-sur-Yon
Helian COUHET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire La Mothe St Héray- La mothe saint heray 1986 - 1990
-
Collège- La mothe saint heray 1991 - 1995
-
Collège La Durantière- Nantes 1996 - 1998
-
Lycée Professionnel Leloup Bouhier- Nantes 1998 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Helian COUHET
-
Vit à :
LA ROCHE SUR YON, France
-
Né en :
1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Helian COUHET a ajouté Collège La Durantière à son parcours scolaire
-
Helian COUHET a ajouté Collège à son parcours scolaire
-
Helian COUHET a ajouté Ecole Primaire La Mothe St Héray à son parcours scolaire
-
Helian COUHET a ajouté Lycée Professionnel Leloup Bouhier à son parcours scolaire