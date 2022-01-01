RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã BerchÃ¨res-Saint-Germain
Hellin STEPHANE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Guy Mocquet (Mitry Mory)- Mitry mory 1977 - 1981
-
Collège Paul Langevin- Mitry mory 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Honoré De Balzac- Mitry mory 1985 - 1991
-
Institut De Géographie Paris1 Panthéon Sorbonne- Paris 1989 - 1994
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Hellin STEPHANE
-
Vit Ã :
BERCHERES SAINT GERMAIN, France
-
NÃ© le :
30 oct. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable des ventes
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Hellin STEPHANE a ajoutÃ© Institut De Géographie Paris1 Panthéon Sorbonne Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Hellin STEPHANE a ajoutÃ© Lycée Honoré De Balzac Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Hellin STEPHANE a ajoutÃ© Collège Paul Langevin Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Hellin STEPHANE a ajoutÃ© Ecole Guy Mocquet (mitry Mory) Ã son parcours scolaire