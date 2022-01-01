HervÃ© BORDA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE COMMUNALE- Narrosse 1970 - 1975
-
Collège D'albret- Dax 1975 - 1979
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux 1979 - 1982
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux 1982 - 1984
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :HervÃ© BORDA
-
Vit Ã :
DAX, France
-
NÃ© le :
23 oct. 1965 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable informatique
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
HervÃ© BORDA a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album 19 février
-
HervÃ© BORDA a reconnu HervÃ© BORDA sur la photo 4e C