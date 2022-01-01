Herve CARIOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Leonard (Guingamp)- Guingamp 1966 - 1971
-
Collège Saint-dominique- Guingamp 1971 - 1973
-
NOTRE DAME- Guingamp 1973 - 1975
-
Lycée Notre-dame- Guingamp 1975 - 1979
-
CENORI- Le havre 1980 - 1981
-
Université D'evry-val D'essonne- Evry
MIAGE1992 - 1994
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Herve CARIOU
-
-
Né en :
1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Herve CARIOU a ajouté CENORI à son parcours scolaire
-
Herve CARIOU a ajouté Université D'evry-val D'essonne à son parcours scolaire
-
Herve CARIOU a ajouté NOTRE DAME à son parcours scolaire
-
Herve CARIOU a ajouté Lycée Notre-dame à son parcours scolaire
-
Herve CARIOU a ajouté NOTRE DAME à son parcours scolaire
-
Herve CARIOU a ajouté Ecole Saint Leonard (Guingamp) à son parcours scolaire
-
Herve CARIOU a ajouté Collège Saint-dominique à son parcours scolaire