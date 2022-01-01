Election législatives 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Roulement Services  - Technico-commercial (Commercial)

     -  Nozay 1991 - 1992

  • Roulements Services  - Technico-commercial (Commercial)

     -  Tours 1992 - 1993

  • Ada Location  - Responsable d'agence (Commercial)

     -  LE KREMLIN BICETRE 1993 - 1995

  • Ada Location  - Responsable d'agence (Commercial)

     -  THORIGNY SUR MARNE 1996 - 1999

  • SFAL SN  - Technico commercial (Commercial)

     -  Isles sur suippe 2001 - 2001

  • FRAIKIN LOCATION REIMS  - Ingénieur technico-commercial (Commercial)

     -  Reims 2002 - 2002

  • Norauto  - RESPONSABLE GESTION ADMINISTRATION (Autre)

     -  REIMS 2003 - 2005

  • Norauto  - Responsable logistique (Commercial)

     -  LESQUIN 2005 - maintenant

Parcours club

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Hervé DURAND

  • Vit à :

    RETHEL, France

  • Né le :

    19 avril 1971 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut, ça fait un bail
    ! Non ?

  • Profession :

    Gestion de la Demande

  • Situation familiale :

    séparé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :