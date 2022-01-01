RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Rethel
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Fort Du Bois (Lagny Sur Marne)- Lagny sur marne 1977 - 1982
-
Collège Marcel Rivière- Lagny sur marne 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée René Cassin- Noisiel
BAC F101986 - 1989
-
Lycée Raspail- Paris
Technico Commercial1989 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Roulement Services - Technico-commercial (Commercial)- Nozay 1991 - 1992
-
Roulements Services - Technico-commercial (Commercial)- Tours 1992 - 1993
-
Ada Location - Responsable d'agence (Commercial)- LE KREMLIN BICETRE 1993 - 1995
-
Ada Location - Responsable d'agence (Commercial)- THORIGNY SUR MARNE 1996 - 1999
-
SFAL SN - Technico commercial (Commercial)- Isles sur suippe 2001 - 2001
-
FRAIKIN LOCATION REIMS - Ingénieur technico-commercial (Commercial)- Reims 2002 - 2002
-
Norauto - RESPONSABLE GESTION ADMINISTRATION (Autre)- REIMS 2003 - 2005
-
Norauto - Responsable logistique (Commercial)- LESQUIN 2005 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
C.a.r. Tinqueux- Tinqueux
Anciennement Secrétaire2001 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Hervé DURAND
-
Vit à :
RETHEL, France
-
Né le :
19 avril 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut, ça fait un bail
! Non ?
Profession :
Gestion de la Demande
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
2