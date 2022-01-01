Hervé ISRAËL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean-baptiste Clément- Le blanc mesnil 1979 - 1984
-
PAUL LANGEVIN- Le blanc mesnil 1984 - 1989
-
Sep Du Lycée Jean Moulin- Le blanc mesnil 1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart- Le blanc mesnil 1991 - 1993
-
PARIS VIII- Saint denis 1993 - 2000
Parcours militaire
-
2ème Régiment D'artillerie- Landaul 1995 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Hervé ISRAËL
-
Vit à :
TEL AVIV, Israël
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Comme toi mais en beaucoup mieux !!!
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
