Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Sarda (Montelimar)- Montelimar
Grande section de maternelle1966 - 1967
ECOLE CHARLES DE GAULLE- Montelimar 1967 - 1969
Ecole Le Bouquet (Montelimar)- Montelimar 1969 - 1972
Lycée Alain Borne- Montelimar 1972 - 1980
Iut De Statistiques Et Traitements Informatiques Des Données- Grenoble 1980 - 1982
IUT STATISTIQUES ET TECHNIQUES QUANTITATIVES DE GE- Grenoble 1980 - 1982
Parcours de vacances
Colonie Sainte Croix" La Chataigneraie"- Montpezat sous bauzon
Animateur (1979 et 1980) puis adjoint de direction (1981 et 1982)1979 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
Assurances (Gan) - Développeur informatique (Informatique)- LA DÉFENSE 1984 - 1987
GMF ASSURANCES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1990 - 1999
Ig3m - Informaticien (Informatique)- Chauray
Chef de projet Etude1999 - 2007
Systèmes d'information (Groupama) - Chef de projet (Informatique)- CHAURAY 2008 - maintenant
Mairie Aiffres - Conseiller municipal (Autre)- Aiffres 2008 - maintenant
Parcours club
R.c. Epinay- Epinay sur seine 1998 - 1999
STADE NIORTAIS- Niort 1999 - maintenant
Parent D'élève Lycée P Guerin- Niort 2003 - 2008
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Herve LEROY
Vit à :
AIFFRES, France
Né en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Herve LEROY a ajouté IUT STATISTIQUES ET TECHNIQUES QUANTITATIVES DE GE à son parcours scolaire