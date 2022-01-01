Herve MOUSQUES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Lucq De Bearn)- Lucq de bearn 1975 - 1982
-
Collège Recteur Jean Sarrailh- Monein 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Professionnel Agricole Soeix- Oloron sainte marie 1986 - 1988
-
Lycée Agricole- Ondes 1988 - 1990
-
CFPPA- Ondes 1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Yara - Chef de poste- PARDIES 1994 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Herve MOUSQUES
-
Vit Ã :
ARTIX, France
-
NÃ© en :
1971 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Employe industrie chimique
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Herve MOUSQUES a reconnu Severine MERCADIER sur la photo 5°2
-
Herve MOUSQUES a reconnu Wilfrid WILFRID STANISIERE (STANISIERE) sur la photo 5°2
-
Herve MOUSQUES a reconnu Wilfrid GARCIA sur la photo 5°2