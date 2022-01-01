Herve MOUSQUES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Yara  - Chef de poste

     -  PARDIES 1994 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Herve MOUSQUES

  • Vit Ã  :

    ARTIX, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1971 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Employe industrie chimique

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages