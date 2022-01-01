Herveline CHESNOT (COLIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LAMARTINE- Colomiers 1989 - 1995
Collège Hélène Boucher- Voisins le bretonneux 1995 - 1999
Lycée De Villaroy- Guyancourt 1999 - 2002
Isrp (Institut Supérieur De Rééducation Psychomotrice)- Paris 2004 - 2007
Université Toulouse Ii Le Mirail - Jean Jaurès- Toulouse 2018 - 2019
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Herveline CHESNOT (COLIN)
Vit à :
France
Née le :
13 mars 1984 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Psychomotricienne
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
