Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Privée Des Garçons De St Pierre Quilbigon 29- Brest
Cette Ã©cole Ã©tait Ã cÃ´tÃ© de l'Ã©cole des filles St Vincent1956 - 1965
Parcours entreprise
-
DOURMAP- Brest
Apprenti Ã©lectricien1965 - 1968
Parcours militaire
-
6 ème Rg- Angers
Formation militaire EV 5ans Peloton 8091968 - 1968
-
7éme Rg ( Avignon - L 'ardoise )- L'ardoise
1969 formation conduite d'engins (Bull) 1970 CMT1, puis le CT1 fin 1970, 1975 CT21968 - 1975
-
5e Regiment Du Genie- Versailles
Section engins de la 3Ã¨me CEL 5 3 (compagnie d'Ã©quipement lourd) camp des matelots et diffÃ©rents postes Ã la CEL 5 3 Adj comptable ST, Adj de cie, adj atelier auto,comptable matiÃ¨res et adj chef de section engins.1968 - 1976
-
32 Eme Rg Vieux Brisach- Vieux brisach
16Ã©me compagnie( 16Ã¨me CEP), Adjoint chef de section Ã©quipement et pontage de 1976 Ã fin 1977 puis chef de section Ã©quipement fin 1977 Ã mai 1978 et mutation sur Kehl au 33Ã¨me Rg pour sa dissolution et formation du nouveau 32 RG Ã Kehl aprÃ¨s sa dissolution Ã Brisach en 1978 juillet. Chef section Ã©quipement 22Ã¨me compagnie d'appui quartier BERTIN de 1978 Ã juillet 1983.1976 - 1978
-
32 Régiment Du Génie- Kehl am rhein
Chef de section Ã©quipement 22Ã¨me compagnie quartier Bertin 32Ã¨me RG Kehl1978 - 1983
-
Ecole Inter Armes De Coéquidan- Guer
Chef de section travaux (STEIl) Compagnie de Camp1983 - 1989
-
Taaf Kerguelen- Port aux francais
Chef TP de la base et conducteur engins 40Ã©me mission1989 - 1990
-
21°rg- Angers 1991 - 1993
-
41 Ri Chateaulin- Chateaulin
Responsable INFRA' et la retraite.1993 - 1999
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Hubert CONORT
-
Vit Ã :
HANVEC, France
-
NÃ© le :
18 oct. 1949 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Militaire Ã la retraite
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
