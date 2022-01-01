Hubert CONORT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • DOURMAP

     -  Brest

    Apprenti Ã©lectricien

    1965 - 1968

Parcours militaire

  • 6 ème Rg

     -  Angers

    Formation militaire EV 5ans Peloton 809

    1968 - 1968

  • 7éme Rg ( Avignon - L 'ardoise )

     -  L'ardoise

    1969 formation conduite d'engins (Bull) 1970 CMT1, puis le CT1 fin 1970, 1975 CT2

    1968 - 1975

  • 5e Regiment Du Genie

     -  Versailles

    Section engins de la 3Ã¨me CEL 5 3 (compagnie d'Ã©quipement lourd) camp des matelots et diffÃ©rents postes Ã  la CEL 5 3 Adj comptable ST, Adj de cie, adj atelier auto,comptable matiÃ¨res et adj chef de section engins.

    1968 - 1976

  • 32 Eme Rg Vieux Brisach

     -  Vieux brisach

    16Ã©me compagnie( 16Ã¨me CEP), Adjoint chef de section Ã©quipement et pontage de 1976 Ã  fin 1977 puis chef de section Ã©quipement fin 1977 Ã  mai 1978 et mutation sur Kehl au 33Ã¨me Rg pour sa dissolution et formation du nouveau 32 RG Ã  Kehl aprÃ¨s sa dissolution Ã  Brisach en 1978 juillet. Chef section Ã©quipement 22Ã¨me compagnie d'appui quartier BERTIN de 1978 Ã  juillet 1983.

    1976 - 1978

  • 32 Régiment Du Génie

     -  Kehl am rhein

    Chef de section Ã©quipement 22Ã¨me compagnie quartier Bertin 32Ã¨me RG Kehl

    1978 - 1983

  • Ecole Inter Armes De Coéquidan

     -  Guer

    Chef de section travaux (STEIl) Compagnie de Camp

    1983 - 1989

  • Taaf Kerguelen

     -  Port aux francais

    Chef TP de la base et conducteur engins 40Ã©me mission

    1989 - 1990

  • 21°rg

     -  Angers 1991 - 1993

  • 41 Ri Chateaulin

     -  Chateaulin

    Responsable INFRA' et la retraite.

    1993 - 1999

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Hubert CONORT

  • Vit Ã  :

    HANVEC, France

  • NÃ© le :

    18 oct. 1949 (72 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Militaire Ã  la retraite

  • Situation familiale :

    veuf(ve)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Allemagne - Terres australes et antarctiques franÃ§aises - Tunisie