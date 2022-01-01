Hubert CONORT

Section engins de la 3Ã¨me CEL 5 3 (compagnie d'Ã©quipement lourd) camp des matelots et diffÃ©rents postes Ã la CEL 5 3 Adj comptable ST, Adj de cie, adj atelier auto,comptable matiÃ¨res et adj chef de section engins.

Vieux brisach

16Ã©me compagnie( 16Ã¨me CEP), Adjoint chef de section Ã©quipement et pontage de 1976 Ã fin 1977 puis chef de section Ã©quipement fin 1977 Ã mai 1978 et mutation sur Kehl au 33Ã¨me Rg pour sa dissolution et formation du nouveau 32 RG Ã Kehl aprÃ¨s sa dissolution Ã Brisach en 1978 juillet. Chef section Ã©quipement 22Ã¨me compagnie d'appui quartier BERTIN de 1978 Ã juillet 1983.