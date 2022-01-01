Hubert GROS-DAILLON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Marlioz (Aix Les Bains)- Aix les bains 1955 - 1960
-
BERNASCON- Aix les bains 1960 - 1965
-
ECOLE DES APPRENTIS MECANICIENS- Saint mandrier sur mer 1965 - 1966
Parcours entreprise
-
Cean Rochefort Be/bat Mécaé - Elève Mécaé (Autre)- Rochefort 1966 - 1967
-
BASE AERONAVALE CUERS - Mécanicien avion (Technique)- Cuers 1967 - 1967
-
BASE AERONAVALE ASPRETTO - Escadrille 55 S (Technique)- Ajaccio 1967 - 1969
-
Aéronavale - Cours QM mécaé (Technique)- Rochefort 1969 - 1970
-
BASE AERONAVALE ASPRETTO - Mécanicien avion SNB5 (Technique)- Ajaccio 1969 - 1970
-
BASE AERONAVALE NIMES GARONS - Mécaé BR 1150 puis C 47 (Technique)- Nimes 1970 - 1973
-
BASE AERONAVALE NIMES GARONS - Elève Mecbo (Technique)- Nimes 1973 - 1973
-
BASE AERONAVALE LANN BIHOUE - Mecbo 25 f neptune p2v7 (Technique)- Lorient 1973 - 1975
-
Marine Nationale Aéronavale - BS Mecbo (Technique)- Rochefort 1975 - 1976
-
Flotille 22 F - Mecbo BR 1150- Nimes 1976 - 1978
-
Escadrille 12 S - Mecbo P2V7- Papeete 1978 - 1980
-
BAN NIMES GARONS - Instructeur CQ sauvetage (Technique)- Nimes 1980 - 1982
-
Escadrille 56 S - Instructeur Mecbo (instruteur principal promo 83) (Technique)- Nimes 1982 - 1983
-
Escadrille 12 S - Mecbo (Technique)- Papeete 1983 - 1984
-
Rectimo Aviation - Gestion cde materiel moteur (Technique)- Viviers du lac 1985 - 1986
-
SJP - Vendeur et SAV Honda jardin (Technique)- Chambery 1986 - 1988
-
TSA TRANSAIRCO - Technicien puis chef de hangar (retrofit F 20) (Technique)- Geneve 1989 - 2006
-
Tag Aviation Sa. - Chef de piste (Technique)- Geneve 2006 - 2013
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Hubert GROS-DAILLON
-
Vit à :
CESSY, France
-
Né le :
1 oct. 1949 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3

Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
