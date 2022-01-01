Hubert MOLLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De Dun (Plaimpied Givaudins)- Plaimpied givaudins 1954 - 1959
-
Collège Le Colombier- Dun sur auron 1959 - 1963
-
Lycée Pierre-emile Martin- Bourges 1963 - 1968
-
Iut Génie Civil- Rennes 1968 - 1970
Parcours club
-
U.s.b- Bourges 1964 - 1968
-
Saint Doulchard Running- Saint doulchard 2007 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
32é Régiment Du Génie- Speyer
classe 70/121970 - 1971
Parcours entreprise
-
Hilaire Frères - MÃ©treur (Technique)- Bourges 1971 - 1978
-
MBDA- BOURGES 1979 - 2006
-
Aérospatiale- Bourges 1979 - 2006
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Hubert MOLLET
-
Vit Ã :
BOURGES, France
-
NÃ© en :
1949 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
