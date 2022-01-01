Hubert PERRIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Victor Duruy- Chalons en champagne 1967 - 1971
-
Lycée P. Bayen- Chalons en champagne 1971 - 1974
-
Lycée Clémenceau- Reims 1974 - 1977
-
ENTPE- Lyon 1977 - 1980
-
Université Joseph-fourier : Grenoble I- Grenoble 1980 - 1982
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Hubert PERRIER
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
