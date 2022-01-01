RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac dans l'AcadÃ©mie de RennesLe rÃ©sultat du brevet dans l'AcadÃ©mie de Rennes
Hubert PICHON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Louis Pasteur- Lille 1962 - 1967
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Hubert PICHON
-
Vit Ã :
BUBRY, France
-
NÃ© le :
7 juin 1951 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Retraité
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - AlgÃ©rie - Allemagne - Argentine - Belgique - BrÃ©sil - Cameroun - Croatie - Cote d'Ivoire - Danemark - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Ã‰thiopie - Ghana - GrÃ¨ce - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Iran - Irlande - Italie - Maroc - Royaume-Uni - Serbie - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Tunisie
-
Hubert PICHON a reconnu Hubert PICHON sur la photo 1ère B 1966-1967
-
Hubert PICHON a ajoutÃ© Lycée Louis Pasteur Ã son parcours scolaire