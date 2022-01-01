RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Fulgent dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Michel (Saint Fulgent)- Saint fulgent 1978 - 1983
-
SAINT JOSEPH- Saint fulgent 1983 - 1986
-
Collège Jean Yole- Les herbiers 1986 - 1991
-
Maison Familiale D'éducation Et D'orientation La Bouchère- Saint gilles croix de vie 1991 - 1995
-
INSTITUT DES FORCES DE VENTE- La roche sur yon 1996 - 1996
Parcours club
-
VIGILANTE- Saint fulgent 1982 - maintenant
-
Association Des Anciens Ifv- La roche sur yon 2007 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Societe Nouvelle Maison Bleue- La rabateliere 1991 - 1995
-
Chambre De Commerce Et D'industrie De La Vendee- La roche sur yon 1996 - 1996
-
Cougnaud S.a. - Commercial (Commercial)- Aizenay 1996 - 1997
-
Point P Trouillard - Commercial (Commercial)- Nantes 1997 - 2003
-
Agribat - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- La roche bernard 2003 - 2003
-
ADEOS - Commercial (Commercial)- Redon 2004 - 2005
-
Fichet - Dirigeant (Direction générale)- Aizenay 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Hugo FRANÇOIS
-
Vit à :
SAINT FULGENT, France
-
Né le :
10 mars 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chargé d'affaires
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2