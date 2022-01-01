RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Clerlande dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PUBLIC- Chauriat 1952 - 1957
Collège Saint Joseph- Saint saturnin 1957 - 1960
Lycée Privé Godefroy De Bouillon- Clermont ferrand 1960 - 1965
Bts Lycée Polyvalent Régional Sens- Sens 1967 - 1970
Parcours militaire
Base Aérienne 200 1er Gms- Apt
2IEME CLASSE BUREAU D ETUDE IMPRIMERIE1970 - 1971
Parcours entreprise
GIRAUDY - Commercial (Commercial)- Clermont ferrand
PIERRE LEFEVRE EST DIRECTEUR1971 - 1974
VEUVE BERNARD - Commercial (Commercial)- Clermont ferrand 1974 - 1975
MAB METAL - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Cournon d'auvergne
VRP AVEC J QUELLIN1975 - 1980
PUM - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Reims
AGENCE DE THIERS 631980 - 1981
GEORGEON HUGUES - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Clerlande
AGENT COMMERCIAL INDEPENDANT1984 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Hugues GEORGEON
Vit à :
CLERLANDE, France
Né le :
22 juil. 1947 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
BONJOUR A TOUS,
J ARRIVE EN FIN DE PARCOUR ET TOUT LES AMIS ANCIENS ET NOUVEAUX SONT LES BIENVENUS.
PARLONS DU PASSE MAIS SURTOUT PREPARONS L AVENIR SANS PEUR ET CATASTROPHISME.
Profession :
AGENT COMMERCIAL
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Argentine - États-Unis - Grèce - Inde - Panama