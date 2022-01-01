RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Melun dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MALFILATRE- Herouville saint clair 1982 - 1986
Ecole D'audrieu- Audrieu 1987 - 1987
école Saint Michel- Herouville saint clair 1987 - 1988
ECOLE COMMUNALE- La palme 1988 - 1988
Ecole D'audrieu- Audrieu 1988 - 1990
Collège Du Bois D'orceau- Tilly sur seulles 1990 - 1994
Lycée Alain Chartier- Bayeux 1994 - 1997
Université De Caen- Caen 1997 - 1998
Université De Caen- Caen 1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
Lycée Arcisse De Caumont - Maitre d'Internat- Bayeux 1997 - 1997
LYCEE JULIOT DE LA MORANDIERE - MaÃ®tre d'Internat (Administratif)- Granville 1999 - 2000
Grand Hôtel Du Luxembourg Best Western - Night Auditor (Autre)- Bayeux 2001 - 2002
Phoning Et Développement - TÃ©lÃ©prospecteur (Commercial)- Mondeville 2001 - 2002
Hotel Mercure Caen Centre - RÃ©ceptionniste tournant (Autre)- Caen 2002 - 2002
Hotel Mercure Omaha Beach - Night Auditor (Autre)- Port en bessin huppain 2002 - 2002
GRAND HOTEL MERCURE PRESIDENT - Night Auditor (Autre)- Grenoble
Night Auditor2002 - 2004
NOVOTEL PARIS GARE DE LYON - Night Manager (Autre)- Paris 2004 - 2006
Mercure Paris La Defense 5 - Chef de Brigade (Autre)- Courbevoie 2006 - 2008
Hôtel Best Western Opera Richepanse - RÃ©ceptionniste- Paris 2008 - 2008
Relais De La Malmaison - Assistant Chef de RÃ©ception (Autre)- Rueil malmaison 2008 - 2008
Home Business Paris Grande Bibliothèque - Premier de RÃ©ception (Autre)- Paris 2009 - 2009
Aberotel Montparnasse - Chef de rÃ©ception- Paris 2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Huy Dai PHAM
Vit Ã :
MELUN, France
NÃ© le :
23 avril 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Vous pouvez me faire un coucou soit ici soit sur Facebook :)
https://www.facebook.com/ptitdai
Profession :
Chef de rÃ©ception dans un hotel *** Ã Paris.
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
