Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- La barre en ouche 1981 - 1984
-
Ecole Primaire (Vouvray)- Vouvray 1984 - 1986
-
Collège De La Béchellerie- Saint cyr sur loire 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Choiseul- Tours 1990 - 1993
-
Lycée Descartes- Tours 1993 - 1994
-
ECOLE NATIONALE SUP DES TECHNIQUES INDUSTRIELLES ET DES MINES NANTES- Nantes 1994 - 1998
-
CHALMERS UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY- Göteborg 1998 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Ericsson- Lynchburg 1998 - 2001
-
COST HOUSE- Paris 2005 - 2008
-
COST HOUSE- Atlanta 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Igor LE PIVERT
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né en :
1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible