Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES SABLONNIERES- Saran 1980 - 1982
-
Collège Montabuzard- Ingre 1983 - 1986
-
Lycée Benjamin Franklin- Orleans 1987 - 1989
-
Afpa - Association Pour La Formation Professionnelle Pour Adulte- Paris 2004 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
La Vieille Auberge - EMPLOYEE DE RESTAURATION (Autre)- Orleans 1989 - 1991
-
Le Bistrot De L'entrecote - EMPLOYEE DE RESTAURATION (Autre)- Orleans 1991 - 1997
-
Go Sport 45000 - HOTESSE D'ACCUEIL (Autre)- Saint jean de la ruelle 1997 - 2000
-
CELIO - ASSISTANTE DE MAGASIN (Autre)- Orleans 2000 - 2001
-
CELIO SPORT - RESPONSABLE DE MAGASIN (Autre)- Evry 2001 - 2003
-
Etam Lingerie - Responsable de magasin (Autre)- La ville du bois 2004 - 2004
-
Carrefour- EVRY 2005 - 2006
-
FIVES STEIN - COMPTABLE (Comptabilité)- Ris orangis 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ingrid BAUCHER
-
Vit à :
ANTONY, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Comptable
Enfants :
1