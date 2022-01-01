Ingrid CARPENTIER (LE ROY ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARIVAUX- Amiens 1975 - 1983
-
Collège De Villers-bocage- Villers bocage 1983 - 1987
-
LYCEE LOUIS THUILLIEZ- Amiens 1987 - 1992
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ingrid CARPENTIER (LE ROY )
-
Vit à :
LIBOURNE, France
-
Née le :
9 juil. 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Ingrid CARPENTIER (LE ROY ) a ajouté LYCEE LOUIS THUILLIEZ à son parcours scolaire
-
Ingrid CARPENTIER (LE ROY ) a ajouté Collège De Villers-bocage à son parcours scolaire
-
Ingrid CARPENTIER (LE ROY ) a ajouté ECOLE MARIVAUX à son parcours scolaire