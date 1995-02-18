Ingrid COLLOTTE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHARLES PEGUY- Le kremlin bicetre 1999 - 2006
-
Collège Jean Perrin- Le kremlin bicetre 2006 - 2010
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ingrid COLLOTTE
-
Vit à :
LE KREMLIN BICETRE, France
-
Née le :
18 févr. 1995 (27 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Ingrid COLLOTTE a ajouté Collège Jean Perrin à son parcours scolaire
-
Ingrid COLLOTTE a ajouté ECOLE CHARLES PEGUY à son parcours scolaire