Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • OVERSEAS LOGISTIC  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Madrid 1999 - 1999

  • GEODIS TEISA  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Coslada 2000 - 2009

  • Come And Stay  - Comptable (Autre)

     -  Madrid 2010 - 2013

  • NETSALES FACTORY  - Comptable (Marketing)

     -  Madrid 2013 - 2014

  • KWANKO  - OFFICE MANAGER (Marketing)

     -  Madrid 2014 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'ai enfin la joie d'être la maman de la petite Lucía qui après 9 long mois s'est enfin présentée le 20 mars

  • Profession :

    Comptable

  • Situation familiale :

    séparé(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :