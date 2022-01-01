Ingrid Gridy BEAURIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE UTRILLO- Le havre 1980 - 1983
-
ECOLE ANATOLE FRANCE- Le havre 1983 - 1986
-
ECOLE HENRY GENESTAL- Le havre 1986 - 1988
-
Collège Irène Joliot-curie- Le havre 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée François 1er- Le havre 1992 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
OVERSEAS LOGISTIC - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Madrid 1999 - 1999
-
GEODIS TEISA - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Coslada 2000 - 2009
-
Come And Stay - Comptable (Autre)- Madrid 2010 - 2013
-
NETSALES FACTORY - Comptable (Marketing)- Madrid 2013 - 2014
-
KWANKO - OFFICE MANAGER (Marketing)- Madrid 2014 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ingrid Gridy BEAURIN
-
Vit à :
MADRID, Espagne
-
Née en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'ai enfin la joie d'être la maman de la petite Lucía qui après 9 long mois s'est enfin présentée le 20 mars
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
