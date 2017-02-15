Ingrid LAMBERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Pierre Et Marie Curie (Fleury Les Aubrais)- Fleury les aubrais 1986 - 1987
Ecole De La Groue (Chaingy)- Chaingy 1987 - 1991
Collège Louis Pasteur- La chapelle saint mesmin 1991 - 1995
Collège Gaston Couté- Meung sur loire 1995 - 1996
Lycée Maurice Genevoix- Ingre 1996 - 1997
Lycée Benjamin Franklin- Orleans 1997 - 1999
Lycée Maurice Genevoix- Ingre 1999 - 2001
CECAM- Orleans 2001 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
Clinique De La Présentation - HÃ´tesse d'accueil (Administratif)- Fleury les aubrais
Job d'Ã©tÃ©1999 - 1999
BOULANGER SAINT JEAN DE LA RUELLE - Vendeuse (Commercial)- Saint jean de la ruelle
Vendeuse en Ã©lectromÃ©nager2000 - 2001
SARL LAMBERT - Assistante commerciale (Commercial)- Chaingy 2001 - 2008
Dde Loire Atlantique - Agent administratif- Nantes 2009 - 2009
Système U - SecrÃ©taire commerciale- CARQUEFOU 2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Ingrid LAMBERT
Vit Ã :
France
NÃ©e le :
23 juil. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante commerciale
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Tunisie
Australie - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Cuba - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - Irlande - Italie - Madagascar - HaÃ¯ti - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - ThaÃ¯lande - ViÃªt Nam
Ingrid LAMBERT a reconnu Ingrid LAMBERT sur la photo 5°6 1992-93
