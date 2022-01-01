Ingrid POSY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Ingrid POSY

  • Vit à :

    SCHOELCHER, Martinique

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef d'entreprise

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages