Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Château-Renault dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Ingrid VERDON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Ingrid VERDON

  • Vit à :

    CHÂTEAU-RENAULT, France

  • Née le :

    23 juin 1973 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Intérimaire

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :