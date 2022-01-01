Ingrid VICTOR (LELOUP) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JACQUES PREVERT- Pitres 1985 - 1993
-
Collège De La Côte Des Deux Amants- Romilly sur andelle 1993 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ingrid VICTOR (LELOUP)
-
Vit à :
RADEPONT, France
-
Née le :
3 avril 1982 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Ingrid VICTOR (LELOUP) a ajouté Collège De La Côte Des Deux Amants à son parcours scolaire
-
Ingrid VICTOR (LELOUP) a ajouté ECOLE JACQUES PREVERT à son parcours scolaire