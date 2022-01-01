Irene PAQUE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

  • MINISTERE DES FINANCES SERV MECANOGRAPHIE LIEGE  - AGENT DES FINANCES (Administratif)

     -  Liège

    AIMERAIS ETRE CONTACTEE PAR TOUTES LES COLLEGUES QUI M ONT CONNUES A L EPOQUE ET QUI SONT ENCORE PRESENTES EN TANT QUE RETRAITEES OU ALORS TOUJOURS UN PEU EN ACTIVITE POUR LES PLUS JEUNES

    1964 - 1984

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Irene PAQUE

  • Vit à :

    AWANS, Belgique

  • Né le :

    7 déc. 1946 (75 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages