RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Pavilly
Isabel RODRIGUES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole La Champmesle Fontenelle (Barentin)- Barentin 1987 - 1991
-
Collège Catherine Bernard- Barentin 1991 - 1996
-
Lycée Thomas Corneille- Barentin 1996 - 1998
-
Lycée Professionnel Edmond Labbé- Barentin 1998 - 1999
-
Lycée Thomas Corneille- Barentin 1999 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Isabel RODRIGUES
-
Vit à :
PAVILLY, France
-
Née en :
1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Maitre d'oeuvre