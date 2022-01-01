RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Chantonnay
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES CATALPAS- Chartres 1970 - 1972
-
Ecole Ampère- Chartres 1972 - 1977
-
Collège Charles Peguy- Chartres 1977 - 1981
-
Collège Victor Hugo- Chartres 1981 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
Imprimerie Monchatre - Ouvrière (Production)- Leves 1986 - 1989
-
IMPRIMERIE SODEXIC - Ouvrière (Production)- Chartres 1989 - 1995
-
BAUDET COMPOSITES - Ouvrière (Production)- Mouchamps 2002 - 2003
-
PUBERT - Ouvrière (Production)- Chantonnay
MICROBINEUSES2003 - 2004
-
-
Casino - Commerciale (Commercial)- Sainte hermine 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Isabel ROLO (ALVES)
-
Vit à :
CHANTONNAY, France
-
Née le :
1 avril 1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée ,2 enfants
Cindy qui à 24 ans et Cyril 20 ans
Profession :
EMPLOYEE COMMERCIALE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2