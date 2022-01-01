Isabelle AVRIL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EMILE PAJOT- Pontault combault 1972 - 1975
-
Collège Condorcet- Pontault combault
6eme et 5eme A1975 - 1976
-
College Rue De L'ancienne Mairie- Boulogne billancourt
4eme et 3eme E1977 - 1979
-
Lycée René Auffray- Clichy
2nde et 1ere bep banque et bourse1979 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
Blanchisserie Deschamps - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Boulogne billancourt
aide comptable, facturière, standardiste1981 - 1985
-
Adecco - Comptable (Comptabilité)- PARIS
aide comptable1986 - 1988
-
CAISSE CENTRALE DES BANQUES POPULAIRES - Employée de service financier (Finance)- Paris
Guichetière, back office, chargée de clientèle junior,1988 - 2001
-
ADAR - Employée (Autre)- Aix en provence
aide a domicile auprès des familles et des personnes agées2006 - 2013
-
Manpower- AIX EN PROVENCE 2013 - 2013
-
Onyx-veolia - Agent administratif- Marseille 2013 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
ECOLE DE DANSE- La fare les oliviers
élève2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Isabelle AVRIL
-
Vit à :
AIX EN PROVENCE, France
-
Née le :
9 févr. 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je vis dans le sud!!!! j'ai trois beaux garçons .
Toujours prête pour des retrouvailles (je n'oublie jamais ceux que j'ai apprécié ).
Alors à bientôt .............. Isabelle
Profession :
Intérimaire
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Isabelle AVRIL a ajouté Onyx-veolia à son parcours professionnel
-
Isabelle AVRIL a reconnu Jeannie JACQUES-ANDRE-COQUIN sur la photo cm1
-
Isabelle AVRIL a reconnu Sylvain STANCHINA sur la photo 6eme 5c
-
Isabelle AVRIL a ajouté Manpower à son parcours professionnel
-
Isabelle AVRIL a ajouté Manpower à son parcours professionnel
-
Isabelle AVRIL a reconnu Isabelle AVRIL sur la photo 6E
-
Isabelle AVRIL a reconnu Magali BIGUE (DELAULNE) sur la photo 6eme 5c
-
Isabelle AVRIL a reconnu Isabelle PERISSUTTI sur la photo 6eme 5c
-
Isabelle AVRIL a reconnu Isabelle AVRIL sur la photo cm1
-
Isabelle AVRIL a reconnu Magali BIGUE (DELAULNE) sur la photo cm1
-
Isabelle AVRIL a reconnu Josseline CORDONNIER (GALLEGO) sur la photo cm1
-
Isabelle AVRIL a reconnu Sylvaine BAUDIN (TERRANA) sur la photo cm1
-
Isabelle AVRIL a reconnu Christophe GRANGIER sur la photo cm1
-
Isabelle AVRIL a reconnu Isabelle AVRIL sur la photo 1ere banque
-
Isabelle AVRIL a reconnu Isabelle AVRIL sur la photo 3eme E