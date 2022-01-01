Isabelle AVRIL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Blanchisserie Deschamps  - Comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Boulogne billancourt

    aide comptable, facturière, standardiste

    1981 - 1985

  • Adecco  - Comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  PARIS

    aide comptable

    1986 - 1988

  • CAISSE CENTRALE DES BANQUES POPULAIRES  - Employée de service financier (Finance)

     -  Paris

    Guichetière, back office, chargée de clientèle junior,

    1988 - 2001

  • ADAR  - Employée (Autre)

     -  Aix en provence

    aide a domicile auprès des familles et des personnes agées

    2006 - 2013

  • Manpower

     -  AIX EN PROVENCE 2013 - 2013

  • Onyx-veolia  - Agent administratif

     -  Marseille 2013 - maintenant

Parcours club

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Isabelle AVRIL

  • Vit à :

    AIX EN PROVENCE, France

  • Née le :

    9 févr. 1964 (58 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je vis dans le sud!!!! j'ai trois beaux garçons .
    Toujours prête pour des retrouvailles (je n'oublie jamais ceux que j'ai apprécié ).
    Alors à bientôt .............. Isabelle

  • Profession :

    Intérimaire

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

