Isabelle BENLARBI-DELAÏ (COOLOS)
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE AGNES- Calais 1967 - 1975
-
Collège Jeanne D'arc- Calais 1975 - 1979
-
Lycée Sophie Berthelot- Calais 1979 - 1981
-
Lycée Notre-dame De Sion- Saint omer 1981 - 1982
-
Université Lille Ii- Villeneuve d'ascq 1982 - 1990
-
IUP SCIENCES DE GESTION IAE- Lille 1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
MACSF ASSURANCES - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Lille 1992 - 2007
-
MACSF- Paris 1992 - maintenant
-
MACSF ASSURANCES - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Paris 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Isabelle BENLARBI-DELAÏ (COOLOS)
-
Vit à :
GIF SUR YVETTE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre en Assurance
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2